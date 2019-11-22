(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland conference teams are ranked in four different classes to open the season, according to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason state rankings.
Heelan is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A while Red Oak is No. 5 (3A), Glenwood is 6 (4A), defending champion Treynor is 9 (2A) and Mount Ayr (2A) and Lewis Central (4A) are 10. Exira/EHK is also ranked No. 13 in 1A.
View the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CLASS 2A
9. Treynor
10. Mount Ayr
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic
5. Red Oak
CLASS 4A
6. Glenwood
10. Lewis Central