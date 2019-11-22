IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland conference teams are ranked in four different classes to open the season, according to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason state rankings.

Heelan is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A while Red Oak is No. 5 (3A), Glenwood is 6 (4A), defending champion Treynor is 9 (2A) and Mount Ayr (2A) and Lewis Central (4A) are 10. Exira/EHK is also ranked No. 13 in 1A.

View the complete rankings linked here.

CLASS 1A 

13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CLASS 2A 

9. Treynor

10. Mount Ayr

CLASS 3A 

1. Bishop Heelan Catholic

5. Red Oak

CLASS 4A 

6. Glenwood

10. Lewis Central