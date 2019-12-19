(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls are moving up the rankings, jumping four spots to No. 10 in the latest IGHSAU poll.
Also of note, Central Decatur has moved in to the top 15 in Class 1A while Exira/EHK, Mount Ayr and Sioux City East all moved up. Check out the latest rankings from the area below. The complete rankings are linked here.
CLASS 1A
14. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (up 1)
15. Central Decatur (NR)
CLASS 2A
9. Mount Ayr (up 1)
10. Logan-Magnolia (up 4)
12. AHSTW (down 1)
CLASS 3A
3. Red Oak (same)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood (same)
9. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 5A
11. Sioux City East (up 4)