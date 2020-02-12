(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley and Red Oak made steady moves up in the latest batch of rankings put out by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Nodaway Valley jumped from No. 15 to No. 11 in Class 2A while Red Oak jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 in Class 3A. In total, 11 KMAland conference schools are ranked in the IGHSAU's final rankings of the season. The list of area schools ranked can be viewed below. The full rankings can be viewed here.
CLASS 1A
8. Exira-EHK (same)
13. Central Decatur (up 2)
CLASS 2A
11. Nodaway Valley (up 4)
12. Logan-Magnolia (down 1)
13. AHSTW (down 1)
CLASS 3A
3. Bishop Heelan (down 1)
4. Red Oak (up 3)
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood (same)
7. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 5A
14. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (same)
15. Sioux City East (same)