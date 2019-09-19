(KMAland) -- Riverside volleyball has entered the state rankings, joining 12 other KMAland conference schools in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state polls.
Glenwood - at No. 14 in Class 4A - is also back into the latest rankings while St. Albert made the biggest move within the poll, moving up four spots to No. 5 in 1A.
The list of KMAland conference schools in the rankings are listed below. Click here for the full set of rankings from the IGHSAU.
CLASS 1A
1. Sidney (same)
5. St. Albert (up 4)
10. Lamoni (same)
11. East Mills (same)
14. Riverside (NR)
15. Southwest Valley (down 7)
Out: Fremont-Mills (13)
CLASS 2A
10. Underwood (down 3)
CLASS 3A
9. Kuemper Catholic (down 2)
10. Red Oak (same)
CLASS 4A
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1)
6. Lewis Central (down 1)
14. Glenwood (NR)
CLASS 5A
8. Abraham Lincoln (down 1)