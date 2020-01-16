(KMAland) -- The St. Albert girls continue to climb the state rankings, moving up four spots to No. 10 in the latest Class 1A poll.
The Saintes are one of 10 KMAland conference schools in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings. View the area ranked teams below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
10. St. Albert (up 4)
12. Exira/EHK (same)
13. Central Decatur (same)
CLASS 2A
11. AHSTW (same)
13. Mount Ayr (same)
Out: IKM-Manning (15)
CLASS 3A
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (down 2)
6. Red Oak (same)
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood (same)
8. Lewis Central (down 1)
CLASS 5A
14. Abraham Lincoln (same)
Out: Sioux City East (15)