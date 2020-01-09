(KMAland) -- St. Albert and IKM-Manning are new to the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings while Exira-EHK, Central Decatur, AHSTW and AL moved up and Bishop Heelan is the new number one in Class 3A.
Exira-EHK and Central Decatur moved up two spots in Class 1A while AHSTW crawled one spot in Class 2A and AL did the same in Class 5A
In total, 12 KMAland conference schools are ranked in the top 15 of their respective class.
View the complete list of KMAland conference schools that are ranked below. Click here for the full rankings
CLASS 1A
12. Exira-EHK (Up 2)
13. Central Decatur (Up 2)
14. St. Albert (NR)
CLASS 2A
11. AHSTW (Up 1)
13. Mount Ayr (Down 4)
15. IKM-Manning (NR)
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Heelan (Up 3)
6. Red Oak (Down 3)
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood (Same)
7. Lewis Central (Same)
CLASS 5A
14. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (Up 1)
15. Sioux City East (NR)