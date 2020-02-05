(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional basketball pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A.
Here's a complete rundown of where the KMAland conference schools landed in those classes.
CLASS 1A CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE PAIRINGS
First round play — February 13th
Quarterfinals — February 18th
Semifinals — February 21st
Finals — February 26th
Region 6
Ankeny Christian Academy at Southeast Warren (Winner at North Mahaska)
Twin Cedars at Lynnville-Sully
Grand View Christian at Melcher-Dallas
East Union at Lamoni
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys
Moravia at Wayne
Quarterfinals at North Mahaska, Lynnville-Sully, Lamoni, Martensdale-St. Marys
Semifinals at North Mahaska, Lamoni
Final at Pleasantville or Chariton
Region 7
Fremont-Mills at Sidney (Winner at Exira/EHK)
Diagonal at Stanton
Orient-Macksburg at Audubon
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
Bedford at Lenox
Essex at St. Albert
Southwest Valley at East Mills
Quarterfinals at Exira/EHK, Stanton, Central Decatur, St. Albert
Semifinals at Exira/EHK, Creston
Final at Creston or Harlan
Region 8
West Harrison at Westwood (Winner at Newell-Fonda)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Whiting at Woodbury Central
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Griswold at CAM
Riverside vs. Heartland Christian (at Iowa School for the Deaf)
Quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, Paton-Churdan, Woodbury Central, CAM
Semifinals at Newell-Fonda, Denison
Final at Carroll or Cherokee
CLASS 2A CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE PAIRINGS
First round play — February 15th
Quarterfinals — February 18th
Semifinals — February 21st
Final — February 26th
Region 3
Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme, 5:00 PM (Winner at West Hancock)
ACGC at West Central Valley, 5:00 PM (Winner at Panorama)
South Central Calhoun at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
East Sac County at IKM-Manning
Semifinals at West Hancock and Panorama
Final at Fort Dodge
Region 8
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5:00 PM (Winner at Logan-Magnolia)
MVAOCOU at Underwood (Winner at AHSTW)
Earlham at Mount Ayr
Treynor at Nodaway Valley
Semifinals at Red Oak and Atlantic
Final at Harlan or Winterset
CLASS 3A CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE PAIRINGS
First Round Play — February 15th
Semifinals — February 19th
Finals — February 22nd
Region 1
Sheldon at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 5:00 PM
Sioux Center at West Lyon, 5:00 PM
OABCIG at Cherokee, 5:00 PM
MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian, 5:00 PM
Semifinals at Heelan & Cherokee
Final at MOC-Floyd Valley or Unity Christian
Region 3
Kuemper Catholic at Roland-Story, 5:00 PM
Greene County at Southeast Valley, 5:00 PM
Iowa Falls-Aden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 5:00 PM
Oelwein at Jesup, 5:00 PM
Semifinals at Roland-Story & Hampton-Dumont
Final at Iowa Falls-Aden or BCLUW
Region 8
Shenandoah at Red Oak, 5:00 PM
Clarinda at Atlantic, 7:30 PM
Nevada at West Marshall, 5:00 PM
Clarke at Creston, 5:00 PM
Semifinals at Red Oak & Dowling
Final at Waukee, 4:00 PM