(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional basketball pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A.

Here's a complete rundown of where the KMAland conference schools landed in those classes.

CLASS 1A

First round play — February 13th 

First round play — February 13th

Quarterfinals — February 18th

Semifinals — February 21st

Finals — February 26th

Region 6 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Southeast Warren (Winner at North Mahaska)

Twin Cedars at Lynnville-Sully

Grand View Christian at Melcher-Dallas

East Union at Lamoni

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys

Moravia at Wayne

Quarterfinals at North Mahaska, Lynnville-Sully, Lamoni, Martensdale-St. Marys

Semifinals at North Mahaska, Lamoni

Final at Pleasantville or Chariton

Region 7 

Fremont-Mills at Sidney (Winner at Exira/EHK)

Diagonal at Stanton

Orient-Macksburg at Audubon

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

Bedford at Lenox

Essex at St. Albert

Southwest Valley at East Mills

Quarterfinals at Exira/EHK, Stanton, Central Decatur, St. Albert

Semifinals at Exira/EHK, Creston

Final at Creston or Harlan

Region 8 

West Harrison at Westwood (Winner at Newell-Fonda)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Whiting at Woodbury Central 

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Griswold at CAM

Riverside vs. Heartland Christian (at Iowa School for the Deaf)

Quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, Paton-Churdan, Woodbury Central, CAM

Semifinals at Newell-Fonda, Denison

Final at Carroll or Cherokee

CLASS 2A

First round play — February 15th

First round play — February 15th

Quarterfinals — February 18th

Semifinals — February 21st

Final — February 26th

Region 3 

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme, 5:00 PM (Winner at West Hancock)

ACGC at West Central Valley, 5:00 PM (Winner at Panorama)

South Central Calhoun at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

East Sac County at IKM-Manning

Semifinals at West Hancock and Panorama

Final at Fort Dodge

Region 8 

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5:00 PM (Winner at Logan-Magnolia)

MVAOCOU at Underwood (Winner at AHSTW)

Earlham at Mount Ayr

Treynor at Nodaway Valley

Semifinals at Red Oak and Atlantic

Final at Harlan or Winterset

CLASS 3A

First Round Play — February 15th 

First Round Play — February 15th

Semifinals — February 19th

Finals — February 22nd

Region 1 

Sheldon at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 5:00 PM

Sioux Center at West Lyon, 5:00 PM

OABCIG at Cherokee, 5:00 PM

MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian, 5:00 PM

Semifinals at Heelan & Cherokee

Final at MOC-Floyd Valley or Unity Christian 

Region 3 

Kuemper Catholic at Roland-Story, 5:00 PM

Greene County at Southeast Valley, 5:00 PM

Iowa Falls-Aden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 5:00 PM

Oelwein at Jesup, 5:00 PM

Semifinals at Roland-Story & Hampton-Dumont

Final at Iowa Falls-Aden or BCLUW

Region 8 

Shenandoah at Red Oak, 5:00 PM

Clarinda at Atlantic, 7:30 PM

Nevada at West Marshall, 5:00 PM

Clarke at Creston, 5:00 PM

Semifinals at Red Oak & Dowling 

Final at Waukee, 4:00 PM