(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional volleyball pairings for the upcoming tournament. Find all brackets linked here.
Here's a look at the KMAland conference schools and where they're heading:
CLASS 1A
Regional play begins on 10/22 and continues with rounds on 10/28, 10/31 and 11/5.
Region 2
Woodbine at Heartland Christian
St. Albert BYE
Whiting at West Harrison
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Audubon at Glidden-Ralston
Exira/EHK at Riverside
Orient-Macksburg at CAM
Regional quarterfinals at St. Albert, West Harrison, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Riverside
Regional semifinals at TBD
Regional Final at TBD
Region 3
Essex at Bedford
Sidney BYE
Diagonal at Lenox
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Fremont-Mills at East Mills
Mormon Trail at East Union
Murray at Southwest Valley
Griswold at Stanton
Regional quarterfinals at Sidney, Lenox, East Mills, Southwest Valley
Regional semifinals at Sidney & East Mills
Regional final at Fremont-Mills
Region 4
GMG at Collins-Maxwell
North Tuma BYE
BGM at Montezuma
Twin Cedars at Lynnville-Sully
Colo-Nesco at BCLUW
Ankeny Christian at Baxter
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Grand View Christian (at Southeast Warren)
Regional quarterfinals at North Tama, Montezuma, BCLUW, Southeast Warren
Regional semifinals at North Tama, BCLUW
Regional final at Marshalltown
Region 8
Burlington Notre Dame at Winfield-Mt. Union
Holy Trinity Catholic BYE
Seymour at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Wayne
Hillcrest Academy at New London
Tri-County at Keota
Highland at WACO
North Mahaska at Sigourney
Regional quarterfinals at Holy Trinity Catholic, Moravia, New London, WACO
Regional semifinals at Holy Trinity Catholic, New London
Regional final at Fort Madison
CLASS 2A
Regional play opens on 10/22 and continues with rounds on 10/28, 10/31 and 11/5.
Region 3
Eagle Grove at Manson-NW Webster
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows BYE
IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun
MVAOCOU at East Sac County
Missouri Valley at West Monona
Logan-Magnolia BYE
Regional semifinals at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows & East Sac County
Regional final at Manson-NW Webster
Region 4
Madrid at Ogden
Grundy Center BYE
Woodward-Granger at Van Meter
AHSTW at Tri-Center
Underwood BYE
Treynor at ACGC
Regional semifinals at TBD & Underwood
Regional final at TBD
Region 5
Interstate 35 at Bella Christian
Pleasantville BYE
Cardinal at Van Buren
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Panorama at West Central Valley
Earlham BYE
Regional semifinals at Van Buren & Mount Ayr
Regional final at TBD
CLASS 3A
Regional play begins on 10/23 and continues with rounds on 10/29 and 11/4.
Region 2
Greene County at Kuemper Catholic
Bishop Heelan at OABCIG
Cherokee at Humboldt
Southeast Valley at Algona
Regional semifinals at Kuemper Catholic & Humboldt
Regional final at Southeast Valley
Region 3
Atlantic at Red Oak
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Saydel at Des Moines Christian
Clarke at Creston
Regional semifinals at Red Oak & Des Moines Christian
Regional final at Atlantic
CLASS 4A
Regional play begins on 10/23 with the following two rounds on 10/29 and 11/4.
Region 1
Storm Lake at Le Mars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton BYE
Spencer at Denison-Schleswig
Carroll BYE
Regional final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 2
ADM at Harlan
Lewis Central BYE
Winterset at Norwalk
Glenwood BYE
Regional final at highest remaining ranked team
CLASS 5A
Regional play begins on 10/23 with the following rounds on 10/29 and 11/4.
Region 1
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Abraham Lincoln BYE
Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial
Regional final at highest remaining ranked team.
Region 2
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
WDM Valley BYE
Johnston at Waterloo West
Regional final at highest remaining ranked team.