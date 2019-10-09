IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional volleyball pairings for the upcoming tournament. Find all brackets linked here.

Here's a look at the KMAland conference schools and where they're heading:

CLASS 1A 

Regional play begins on 10/22 and continues with rounds on 10/28, 10/31 and 11/5.

Region 2 

Woodbine at Heartland Christian 

St. Albert BYE

Whiting at West Harrison

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

Paton-Churdan at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Audubon at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/EHK at Riverside

Orient-Macksburg at CAM

Regional quarterfinals at St. Albert, West Harrison, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Riverside 

Regional semifinals at TBD

Regional Final at TBD

Region 3

Essex at Bedford

Sidney BYE

Diagonal at Lenox

Central Decatur at Lamoni

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Mormon Trail at East Union

Murray at Southwest Valley

Griswold at Stanton

Regional quarterfinals at Sidney, Lenox, East Mills, Southwest Valley

Regional semifinals at Sidney & East Mills 

Regional final at Fremont-Mills

Region 4 

GMG at Collins-Maxwell

North Tuma BYE

BGM at Montezuma

Twin Cedars at Lynnville-Sully

Colo-Nesco at BCLUW

Ankeny Christian at Baxter

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Grand View Christian (at Southeast Warren)

Regional quarterfinals at North Tama, Montezuma, BCLUW, Southeast Warren

Regional semifinals at North Tama, BCLUW

Regional final at Marshalltown

Region 8 

Burlington Notre Dame at Winfield-Mt. Union

Holy Trinity Catholic BYE

Seymour at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Wayne

Hillcrest Academy at New London

Tri-County at Keota

Highland at WACO

North Mahaska at Sigourney

Regional quarterfinals at Holy Trinity Catholic, Moravia, New London, WACO

Regional semifinals at Holy Trinity Catholic, New London

Regional final at Fort Madison

CLASS 2A 

Regional play opens on 10/22 and continues with rounds on 10/28, 10/31 and 11/5.

Region 3 

Eagle Grove at Manson-NW Webster

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows BYE

IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun

MVAOCOU at East Sac County

Missouri Valley at West Monona

Logan-Magnolia BYE

Regional semifinals at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows & East Sac County

Regional final at Manson-NW Webster

Region 4 

Madrid at Ogden

Grundy Center BYE

Woodward-Granger at Van Meter

AHSTW at Tri-Center

Underwood BYE

Treynor at ACGC

Regional semifinals at TBD & Underwood

Regional final at TBD

Region 5 

Interstate 35 at Bella Christian

Pleasantville BYE

Cardinal at Van Buren

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

Panorama at West Central Valley

Earlham BYE

Regional semifinals at Van Buren & Mount Ayr

Regional final at TBD

CLASS 3A 

Regional play begins on 10/23 and continues with rounds on 10/29 and 11/4.

Region 2 

Greene County at Kuemper Catholic

Bishop Heelan at OABCIG

Cherokee at Humboldt

Southeast Valley at Algona

Regional semifinals at Kuemper Catholic & Humboldt

Regional final at Southeast Valley

Region 3 

Atlantic at Red Oak

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Saydel at Des Moines Christian

Clarke at Creston

Regional semifinals at Red Oak & Des Moines Christian

Regional final at Atlantic

CLASS 4A 

Regional play begins on 10/23 with the following two rounds on 10/29 and 11/4.

Region 1 

Storm Lake at Le Mars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton BYE

Spencer at Denison-Schleswig

Carroll BYE

Regional final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 2 

ADM at Harlan

Lewis Central BYE

Winterset at Norwalk

Glenwood BYE

Regional final at highest remaining ranked team

CLASS 5A 

Regional play begins on 10/23 with the following rounds on 10/29 and 11/4.

Region 1 

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Abraham Lincoln BYE

Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial

Regional final at highest remaining ranked team.

Region 2 

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

WDM Valley BYE

Johnston at Waterloo West

Regional final at highest remaining ranked team.