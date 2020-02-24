(KMAland) -- The executive director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union joined KMA's live broadcast of the Glenwood/Harlan girls regional semifinal Saturday evening to talk about the upcoming state tournament.
Jean Berger, who was named the fifth IGHSAU executive director in 2016, told KMA Sports that state officials are more than excited for the girls state tournament that begins next Monday, March 2nd. The Class 3A tournament pairings are already available.
"One of the things we've really been concentrating on is increasing the experience for our athletes at state tournaments," Berger said. "We're really promoting the Iowa girls. You'll see a lot of the "Ticket Punched" signs when they qualify for state, pink t-shirts when they win, and then we have a few surprises up our sleeve for the state tournament."
In the 3A bracket, Red Oak picked up the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 North Polk Monday night at 6:45. That game can be heard live on KMA-FM 99.1. Derek Martin will have the call. Bishop Heelan also made the 3A State Tournament and will face No. 6 seeded Des Moines Christian next Tuesday, March 3rd at 10 a.m.
Berger lauded her staff at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for making the girls state tournament a one-of-a-kind event in the state.
"We have a staff of 10 full-time people and it takes the whole village," she said. "We have probably been working on it since at least November. We wrapped up volleyball and then turned our attention to bowling, and then to basketball. Getting out and watching a bunch of teams, ranking them, and then putting together the brackets takes a lot of time."
A Winterset native, Berger is a graduate of the University of Iowa, earning a bachelor's degree in journalism with a master's degree in physical education and sports studies. Her interview with KMA Sports can be found below.