(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia and Glidden-Ralston are into the latest IGHSAU volleyball state rankings. Meanwhile, East Mills, Red Oak and Lewis Central all moved up from last week.
View the KMAland conference schools that are ranked and their movement in parentheses below. Click here for the complete rankings.
CLASS 1A
1. Sidney (same)
2. St. Albert (same)
9. East Mills (up 2)
15. Glidden-Ralston (NR)
Out: Coon Rapids-Bayard (12)
CLASS 2A
12. Underwood (down 2)
15. Logan-Magnolia (NR)
CLASS 3A
7. Kuemper Catholic (same)
8. Red Oak (up 1)
CLASS 4A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
6. Lewis Central (up 1)
Dropped out: Glenwood (13)
CLASS 5A
8. Abraham Lincoln (same)