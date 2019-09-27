(KMAland) -- Sidney and St. Albert are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the latest Class 1A state rankings. Meanwhile, Coon Rapids-Bayard is into the 1A poll for the first time, and Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak and Glenwood all moved up in their respective rankings.
View the KMAland conference teams ranked this week. Click here for the full rankings.
CLASS 1A
1. Sidney (same)
2. St. Albert (up 3)
11. East Mills (same)
12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (NR)
Out: Lamoni (10), Riverside (14), Southwest Valley (15)
CLASS 2A
10. Underwood (same)
Out: ACGC (15)
CLASS 3A
8. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)
9. Red Oak (up 1)
CLASS 4A
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
6. Lewis Central (same)
12. Glenwood (up 2)
CLASS 5A
8. Abraham Lincoln (same)
15. Sioux City East (same)