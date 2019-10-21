(KMAland) -- Six KMAland conference schools are ranked in the top five of their respective class in the final IGHSAU state volleyball rankings.
Sidney, St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Abraham Lincoln are all ranked in the top five. Additionally, Southwest Valley is back in the state rankings in Class 1A. View the complete list of KMAland conference schools ranked below. Find the full set of rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
1. Sidney (same)
2. St. Albert (same)
10. East Mills (down 1)
14. Glidden-Ralston (up 1)
15. Southwest Valley (same)
CLASS 2A
11. Underwood (up 1)
15. Logan-Magnolia (same)
CLASS 3A
2. Kuemper Catholic (up 5)
3. Red Oak (up 5)
CLASS 4A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
6. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 5A
5. Abraham Lincoln (up 3)