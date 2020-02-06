(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced a one-year scheduling cycle, new districts and a new grouping system in Class 4A.
In a release following their Board of Control meeting on Wednesday, the IHSAA announced the one-year scheduling cycle and an adjustment of the regular season format in 4A.
Class 4A features the top 40 schools in enrollment with seven groups “organized for geography and with the intention of providing greater competitive balance to scheduling.” The release notes that the groups “were organized by measuring a program’s last four years of football results through the IHSAA’s Ratings Percentage Index formula and their last four years of playoff success.”
In the remaining classes, playoff recommendations from the IHSAA football advisory committee were denied by the board. Those proposals included an eight-game regular season and 32 playoff qualifiers. A recommendation for nine regular season games and 32 qualifiers was declined by the BOC in December.
The 2020 season will again have nine regular season games and 16 playoff qualifiers. For 8-player, A, 1A, 2A and 3A, district champions will have an automatic berth with the IHSAA RPI deciding the other qualifiers. The 4A playoff field will be decided completely via RPI.
View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.
Here are the KMAland districts and groups. Full district assignments are linked here:
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS
District 4
English Valleys, North English
Lone Tree
Montezuma
Moravia
New London
Tri-County
Twin Cedars
WACO, Wayland
Winfield-Mt. Union
District 6
Grand View Christian
Lamoni
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Mormon Trail
Murray
Seymour
Southeast Warren
District 7
Bedford
CAM, Anita
East Mills
East Union
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Lenox
Sidney* (pending appeal)
Stanton
District 8
Ar-We-Va
Audubon
Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison
Woodbine
CLASS A DISTRICTS
District 8
Earlham
Madrid
Nodaway Valley
Ogden
Wayne, Corydon
Woodward Academy
District 9
AHSTW, Avoca
Riverside, Oakland
Sidney* (pending appeal)
Southwest Valley
St. Albert
Tri-Center
District 10
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Ridge View
West Monona
Westwood
Woodbury Central
CLASS 1A DISTRICTS
District 7
Central Decatur
Colfax-Mingo
Interstate 35, Truro
Mount Ayr
Pella Christian
Pleasantville
District 8
ACGC
Kuemper Catholic
Panorama, Panora
Van Meter
West Central Valley
Woodward-Granger
District 9
East Sac County
Missouri Valley
MVAOCOU
OABCIG
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS
District 9
Atlantic
Clarinda
Des Moines Christian
Greene County
Red Oak
Shenandoah
CLASS 3A DISTRICTS
District 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Le Mars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spencer
Storm Lake
District 9
Carroll
Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
Lewis Central
CLASS 4A GROUPS
Group 1
Dowling Catholic
Urbandale
Fort Dodge
Des Moines Roosevelt
Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City North
Group 3
WDM Valley
Ankeny
Indianola
Sioux City East
Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City West
**Note: All members of each Class 4A Group do not play each other. Find the Success Model Schedule linked here.