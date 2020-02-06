IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced a one-year scheduling cycle, new districts and a new grouping system in Class 4A.

In a release following their Board of Control meeting on Wednesday, the IHSAA announced the one-year scheduling cycle and an adjustment of the regular season format in 4A.

Class 4A features the top 40 schools in enrollment with seven groups “organized for geography and with the intention of providing greater competitive balance to scheduling.” The release notes that the groups “were organized by measuring a program’s last four years of football results through the IHSAA’s Ratings Percentage Index formula and their last four years of playoff success.”

In the remaining classes, playoff recommendations from the IHSAA football advisory committee were denied by the board. Those proposals included an eight-game regular season and 32 playoff qualifiers. A recommendation for nine regular season games and 32 qualifiers was declined by the BOC in December.

The 2020 season will again have nine regular season games and 16 playoff qualifiers. For 8-player, A, 1A, 2A and 3A, district champions will have an automatic berth with the IHSAA RPI deciding the other qualifiers. The 4A playoff field will be decided completely via RPI.

View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.

Here are the KMAland districts and groups. Full district assignments are linked here:

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS

District 4

English Valleys, North English

Lone Tree

Montezuma

Moravia

New London

Tri-County

Twin Cedars

WACO, Wayland

Winfield-Mt. Union

District 6

Grand View Christian

Lamoni

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Mormon Trail

Murray

Seymour

Southeast Warren

District 7

Bedford

CAM, Anita

East Mills

East Union

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Lenox

Sidney* (pending appeal)

Stanton

District 8

Ar-We-Va

Audubon

Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison

Woodbine

CLASS A DISTRICTS

District 8

Earlham

Madrid

Nodaway Valley

Ogden

Wayne, Corydon

Woodward Academy

District 9

AHSTW, Avoca

Riverside, Oakland

Sidney* (pending appeal)

Southwest Valley

St. Albert

Tri-Center

District 10

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Ridge View

West Monona

Westwood

Woodbury Central

CLASS 1A DISTRICTS

District 7

Central Decatur

Colfax-Mingo

Interstate 35, Truro

Mount Ayr

Pella Christian

Pleasantville

District 8

ACGC

Kuemper Catholic

Panorama, Panora

Van Meter

West Central Valley

Woodward-Granger

District 9 

East Sac County

Missouri Valley

MVAOCOU

OABCIG

Treynor

Underwood

CLASS 2A DISTRICTS

District 9

Atlantic

Clarinda

Des Moines Christian

Greene County

Red Oak

Shenandoah

CLASS 3A DISTRICTS

District 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Le Mars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer

Storm Lake

District 9

Carroll

Creston/Orient-Macksburg

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan

Lewis Central

CLASS 4A GROUPS

Group 1

Dowling Catholic

Urbandale

Fort Dodge

Des Moines Roosevelt

Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City North

Group 3

WDM Valley

Ankeny

Indianola

Sioux City East

Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City West

**Note: All members of each Class 4A Group do not play each other. Find the Success Model Schedule linked here.