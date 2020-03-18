(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday morning that the state basketball and wrestling tournaments will remain at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines until at least 2025.
The decision was announced following the IHSAA's Board of Control meeting on March 12th.
"We are excited to extend our agreement with the Iowa Events Center to host our state wrestling and basketball championships at Wells Fargo Arena," IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.
The 2021 State Wrestling Tournament is slated to run from February 17th through the 20th, while state basketball will begin on March 8th and conclude on March 12th.
Also, the IHSAA and their wrestling advisory committee have decided to keep the current state dual tournament format for the foreseeable future. Under the current format, the dual tournament takes place the day before the individual tournament. There has been widespread discussion about a possible change, but no formal recommendations were made. The IHSAA will still hold its annual spring meeting to discuss changes to possible qualifying procedures for postseason duals.
