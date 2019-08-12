(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Asossication Board of Control held their usual board meeting on Monday with a few items of note.
The IHSAA's Classification Committee is set to meet with statewide member school representation and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union this fall. This particular meeting stems from a form resolution from 26 school districts calling for the IHSAA and IGHSAU to “convene a committee to seriously evaluate the competitive needs of students and schools to experience success and the inequities inherent in a system based solely on enrollment size without consideration of family and community capacity for support and make a recommendations to a joint board of both associations to resolve this issue in the 2019-20 school year.”
Also of note, former Tri-Center principal and superintendent is resigning after five and a half years at the IHSAA.
View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.