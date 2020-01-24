(KMAland) -- The IHSAA and IGHSAU have released state qualifying bowling tournament assignments. Meets are Tuesday, February 17th.
Check out the KMAland conference schools and where they will head for districts.
CLASS 1A (Click to view all 1A districts)
District 2 (at Sweet 16 Lanes in Le Mars — Host: MMCRU)
Forest City
Harlan
MMCRU (boys only)
North Iowa
OABCIG
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Tri-Center
West Sioux
District 3 (at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs — Host: St. Albert)
Clarinda
Creston
Lenox
Nodaway Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
St. Albert
District 7 (at Great Escape in Pleasant Hill)
Centerville
Clarke
Knoxville
Lamoni
Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren
District 1 (at Sweet 16 Lanes in Le Mars — Host: Le Mars)
Denison-Schleswig
Fort Dodge
Le Mars
MMCRU (girls only)
Sioux Central
Sioux City West
West Sioux (boys only)
District 3 (at Great Escape in Pleasant Hill — Host: Urbandale)
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Des Moines Hoover
Lewis Central
Norwalk
Urbandale
CLASS 3A (Click to view all 3A districts)
District 2 (at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines — Host: DSM Lincoln)
Des Moines East
Des Moines Lincoln
Des Moines Roosevelt
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
WDM Valley