Bowling Alley
Flickr Creative Commons/Alan Levine

(KMAland) -- The IHSAA and IGHSAU have released state qualifying bowling tournament assignments. Meets are Tuesday, February 17th.

Check out the KMAland conference schools and where they will head for districts.

CLASS 1A (Click to view all 1A districts) 

District 2 (at Sweet 16 Lanes in Le Mars — Host: MMCRU) 

Forest City

Harlan

MMCRU (boys only)

North Iowa

OABCIG

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Tri-Center

West Sioux 

District 3 (at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs — Host: St. Albert) 

Clarinda

Creston

Lenox

Nodaway Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah

St. Albert

District 7 (at Great Escape in Pleasant Hill) 

Centerville

Clarke

Knoxville

Lamoni

Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren

CLASS 2A 

District 1 (at Sweet 16 Lanes in Le Mars — Host: Le Mars)

Denison-Schleswig

Fort Dodge

Le Mars

MMCRU (girls only)

Sioux Central

Sioux City West

West Sioux (boys only)

District 3 (at Great Escape in Pleasant Hill — Host: Urbandale) 

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Des Moines Hoover

Lewis Central

Norwalk

Urbandale

CLASS 3A (Click to view all 3A districts) 

District 2 (at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines — Host: DSM Lincoln)

Des Moines East

Des Moines Lincoln

Des Moines Roosevelt

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

WDM Valley 