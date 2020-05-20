(Des Moines) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have approved practices for summer sports to begin on June 1st.
The IGHSAU Board of Directors and IGHSAU Board of Control have voted to resume the 2020 summer sports season with contests being able to be held beginning June 15th.
The decision was made following Governor Kim Reynolds' Wednesday morning announcement that she approved a season taking place.
The complete releases from the IHSAA and IGHSAU can be found here.