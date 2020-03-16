(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have announced all spring activities will be prohibited for the next four weeks.
Following the recommendation of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to close schools during that time period, the IHSAA and IGHSAU released a statement: "All IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition, and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted."
