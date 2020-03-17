Track CB
(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the sites for the state qualifying track meets that will take place on May 14th. The complete list of hosts can be viewed below.

CLASS 1A

Audubon 

Belle Plaine 

Edgewood-Colesburg

Grundy Center

Madrid 

Mount Ayr

Northwood-Kensett

Ridge View

WACO, Wayland

West Harrison, Mondamin

CLASS 2A

Cascade, Western Dubuque

Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Hudson

Manson Northwest Webster

Tipton

Treynor

West Marshall, State Center

West Sioux, Hawarden 

CLASS 3A

Carlisle

Glenwood

Independence

Marion

MOC-Floyd Valley

Mount Pleasant

Nevada

Pella

CLASS 4A 

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Davenport, Central

Iowa City, West 

Urbandale

Waukee 