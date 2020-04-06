(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released new spring sports schedules.
The new schedules are contingent upon a May 1 return to schools and is subject to change.
Track and field would have their first practice on May 1st, first competition on May 4th, district meets on May 28th and the state meet June 4th through 6th.
The other sports are as follows:
Girls Golf: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 26th and June 1st (pre-state postseason), June 8-9 (state meets)
Boys Golf: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 29th & June 5th (pre-state postseason), June 11-12 (state meets)
Girls Tennis-Team: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 23, 30 and June 1st (pre-state postseason), June 1-2, 13 (state competition)
Girls Tennis-Individual: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 27th (pre-state postseason), June 10-11 (state competition)
Boys Tennis-Team: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 23, 30 (pre-state postseason), June 9th (state competition)
Boys Tennis-Individual: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 20th (pre-state postseason), June 5-6 (state competition)
Girls Soccer: May 1st (first practice), May 8th (first competition), June 4, 5, 9, 11 (pre-state postseason), June 16, 18, 20 (state tournament)
Boys Soccer: May 1st (first practice), May 8th (first competition), June 8, 10, 12 (pre-state postseason), June 15, 17, 19 (state tournament)
View the complete release linked here.