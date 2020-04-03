(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have suspended all spring sports activities until at least April 30th.
The spring sports season had originally been suspended until April 13th due to concerns over COVID-19. This decision comes in light of Governor Reynolds' decision to close all schools until the 30th.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA say they are still working towards offering spring and summer sports as long as they can be done in a matter that follows CDC. state and local guidelines. The complete releases from the IHSAA and IGHSAU can be found here