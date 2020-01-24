(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A district basketball assignments.
Here’s a look at the districts KMA Sports will be tracking. View the Class 1A districts here and the 2A districts here.
CLASS 1A
District 2
Bishop Garrigan
Glidden-Ralston
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Harris-Lake Park
Newell-Fonda
Paton-Churdan
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake
West Bend-Mallard
District 9
BGM, Brooklyn
English Valleys
HLV, Victor
Keota
Lynnville-Sully
Montezuma
Moravia
Moulton-Udell
North Mahaska
Twin Cedars
District 10
Central Decatur
East Union
Lamoni
Mormon Trail
Murray
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Seymour
Wayne
District 12
Ankeny Christian
Baxter
Collins-Maxwell
Colo-Nesco
Grand View Christian
Madrid
Melcher-Dallas
Ogden
Southeast Warren
District 13
Bedford
Clarinda Academy
Diagonal
East Mills
Essex
Fremont-Mills
Lenox
Mount Ayr
Sidney
District 14
Audubon
CAM, Anita
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Earlham
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Griswold
Martensdale-St. Marys
Southwest Valley
Stanton
District 15
Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley
Heartland Christian
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Riverside
St. Albert
West Harrison
Woodbine
CLASS 2A
District 15
ACGC
AHSTW
Kuemper Catholic
Panorama
Underwood
West Central Valley
District 16
Clarinda
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Tri-Center