IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A district basketball assignments.

Here’s a look at the districts KMA Sports will be tracking. View the Class 1A districts here and the 2A districts here.

CLASS 1A 

District 2 

Bishop Garrigan

Glidden-Ralston

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

Harris-Lake Park

Newell-Fonda

Paton-Churdan

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake

West Bend-Mallard

District 9 

BGM, Brooklyn

English Valleys

HLV, Victor

Keota

Lynnville-Sully

Montezuma

Moravia

Moulton-Udell

North Mahaska

Twin Cedars

District 10 

Central Decatur

East Union

Lamoni

Mormon Trail

Murray

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

Seymour

Wayne

District 12

Ankeny Christian

Baxter

Collins-Maxwell

Colo-Nesco

Grand View Christian

Madrid

Melcher-Dallas

Ogden

Southeast Warren

District 13 

Bedford 

Clarinda Academy

Diagonal

East Mills

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Lenox

Mount Ayr

Sidney

District 14 

Audubon

CAM, Anita

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Earlham

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Griswold

Martensdale-St. Marys

Southwest Valley

Stanton

District 15 

Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley

Heartland Christian

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Riverside

St. Albert

West Harrison

Woodbine

CLASS 2A 

District 15 

ACGC

AHSTW

Kuemper Catholic

Panorama

Underwood

West Central Valley

District 16 

Clarinda

Missouri Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Tri-Center