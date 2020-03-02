(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A brackets for next week's boys state basketball tournament.
In Class 1A, Lake-Mills was selected as the number one seed, while Martensdale-St. Marys from the Pride of Iowa Conference is the five seed and will play Montezuma Monday, March 9th at 9:30 a.m.
In Class 2A, Boyden-Hull drew the top seed. Treynor is the second seed and will open tournament action Monday night at 6:30 Monday evening against Pella Christian. The complete schedule from Class 1A and 2A can be viewed here.
CLASS 1A
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Montezuma, Monday at 9:30 AM
Wapsie Valley vs. Lake Mills, Monday at 11:15 AM
Bishop Garrigan vs. Springville, Monday at 1:00 PM
St. Mary's, Remsen vs. West Fork, Monday at 2:30 PM
Semifinals: Wednesday at 2:00 and 3:45 PM
3rd Place: Thursday at 10:20 AM
Championship: Friday at 2:00 PM
CLASS 2A
Woodward-Granger vs. Boyden-Hull, Monday at 8:15 PM
Monticello vs. Camanche, Tuesday at 9:30 AM
North Linn vs. West Sioux, Monday at 4:30 PM
Pella Christian vs. Treynor, Monday at 6:30 PM
Semifinals: Wednesday at 6:30 PM and 8:15 PM
3rd Place: Thursday at 11:55 AM
Championship: Friday at 3:45 PM