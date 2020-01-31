(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 3A and 4A substate assignments for the basketball postseason.
Here’s a look at the KMAland conference schools and their district draws. View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATES
Substate 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Carroll
Estherville Lincoln Central
Le Mars
MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spencer
Storm Lake
Substate 8
Atlantic
Clarke
Creston
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Greene County
Harlan
Winterset
CLASS 4A SUBSTATES
Substate 1
Ames
Ankeny
Fort Dodge
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
Substate 8
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Des Moines Hoover
Dowling Catholic
Lewis Central
Urbandale