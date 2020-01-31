IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 3A and 4A substate assignments for the basketball postseason.

Here’s a look at the KMAland conference schools and their district draws. View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.

CLASS 3A SUBSTATES

Substate 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Carroll

Estherville Lincoln Central

Le Mars

MOC-Floyd Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer

Storm Lake

Substate 8 

Atlantic

Clarke

Creston

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Greene County

Harlan

Winterset

CLASS 4A SUBSTATES

Substate 1 

Ames

Ankeny

Fort Dodge

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

Substate 8 

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Des Moines Hoover

Dowling Catholic

Lewis Central

Urbandale