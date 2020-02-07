(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A district basketball pairings.
View the KMAland conference schools and their draws below. Click here for the complete pairings.
CLASS 1A DISTRICTS
First Round Games — February 17th
Quarterfinals — February 20th
Semifinals — February 25th
Finals — February 27th
District 2
First Round: West Bend-Mallard at St. Mary’s, Storm Lake
Quarterfinal: WBM/SMSL at Bishop Garrigan, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: St. Edmond vs. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 6:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Glidden-Ralston vs. Harris-Lake Park at Newell-Fonda, 6:30 PM
Semifinals at Bishop Garrigan
Final at Pocahontas Area
District 9
First Round: HLV, Victor vs. Twin Cedars at English Valleys, 6:30 PM
First Round: Moulton-Udell at English Valleys, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: HLV/Twin Cedars at Montezuma, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Moravia vs. North Mahaska at Montezuma, 6:30 PM
Quarterfinal: English Valleys/Moulton-Udell at Keota, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: BGM vs. Lynnville-Sully at Keota, 6:30 PM
Semifinals at Montezuma
Final at Williamsburg
District 10
First Round: Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg at Murray
Quarterfinal: MT/O-M at Central Decatur, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Murray vs. Seymour at Nodaway Valley, 6:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Wayne at Nodaway Valley, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Lamoni vs. East Union at Central Decatur, 6:30 PM
Semifinals at East Union or Central Decatur
Final at Interstate 35, Truro
District 12
First Round: Southeast Warren at Colo-Nesco
Quarterfinal: Colo-Nesco/SEW at Madrid, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Baxter vs. Ogden at Madrid, 6:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Collins-Maxwell vs. Grand View Christian at ACA, 6:30 PM
Semifinals at Madrid
Final at Ankeny
District 13
First Round: Clarinda Academy at Essex
Quarterfinal: CA/Essex at Mount Ayr, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills at East Mills, 6:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Lenox at East Mills, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Bedford vs. Diagonal at Mount Ayr, 6:30 PM
Semifinals at Mount Ayr
Final at Red Oak
District 14
First Round: Griswold at Southwest Valley
Quarterfinal: SWV/Griswold at Martensdale-St. Marys
Quarterfinal: Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Quarterfinal: Earlham at CAM, Anita, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: Stanton vs. Exira/EHK at CAM, 6:30 PM
Semifinals at Martensdale-St. Marys & CAM
Final at West Central Valley
District 15
First Round: Heartland Christian at Ar-We-Va
Quarterfinal: HC/AWV vs. Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning, 6:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 PM
Quarterfinal: Riverside at St. Albert, 8:00 PM
Quarterfinal: West Harrison at IKM-Manning
Semifinals at St. Albert
Final at Tri-Center
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS
First Round — February 17th
Semifinals — February 20th
Finals — February 25th
District 15
First Round: Kuemper Catholic vs. Underwood at ACGC, 6:30 PM
First Round: West Central Valley at ACGC, 8:00 PM
Semifinals: Kuemper/Underwood at AHSTW
Semifinals: ACGC/WCV at Panorama
Final at Harlan
District 16
First Round: Shenandoah vs. Red Oak at Clarinda, 6:30 PM
First Round: Missouri Valley at Clarinda, 8:00 PM
Semifinal: Shenandoah/Red Oak at Treynor, 8:00 PM
Semifinal: Clarinda/MV vs. Tri-Center at Treynor, 6:30 PM
Final at Thomas Jefferson