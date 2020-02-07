IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 1A and 2A district basketball pairings.

View the KMAland conference schools and their draws below. 

CLASS 1A DISTRICTS 

First Round Games — February 17th

Quarterfinals — February 20th

Semifinals — February 25th

Finals — February 27th

District 2 

First Round: West Bend-Mallard at St. Mary’s, Storm Lake

Quarterfinal: WBM/SMSL at Bishop Garrigan, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: St. Edmond vs. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 6:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Glidden-Ralston vs. Harris-Lake Park at Newell-Fonda, 6:30 PM

Semifinals at Bishop Garrigan

Final at Pocahontas Area

District 9 

First Round: HLV, Victor vs. Twin Cedars at English Valleys, 6:30 PM

First Round: Moulton-Udell at English Valleys, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: HLV/Twin Cedars at Montezuma, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Moravia vs. North Mahaska at Montezuma, 6:30 PM

Quarterfinal: English Valleys/Moulton-Udell at Keota, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: BGM vs. Lynnville-Sully at Keota, 6:30 PM

Semifinals at Montezuma

Final at Williamsburg

District 10

First Round: Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg at Murray

Quarterfinal: MT/O-M at Central Decatur, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Murray vs. Seymour at Nodaway Valley, 6:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Wayne at Nodaway Valley, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Lamoni vs. East Union at Central Decatur, 6:30 PM 

Semifinals at East Union or Central Decatur

Final at Interstate 35, Truro

District 12

First Round: Southeast Warren at Colo-Nesco

Quarterfinal: Colo-Nesco/SEW at Madrid, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Baxter vs. Ogden at Madrid, 6:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Collins-Maxwell vs. Grand View Christian at ACA, 6:30 PM

Semifinals at Madrid

Final at Ankeny

District 13

First Round: Clarinda Academy at Essex

Quarterfinal: CA/Essex at Mount Ayr, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills at East Mills, 6:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Lenox at East Mills, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Bedford vs. Diagonal at Mount Ayr, 6:30 PM

Semifinals at Mount Ayr

Final at Red Oak

District 14

First Round: Griswold at Southwest Valley

Quarterfinal: SWV/Griswold at Martensdale-St. Marys

Quarterfinal: Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Quarterfinal: Earlham at CAM, Anita, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: Stanton vs. Exira/EHK at CAM, 6:30 PM

Semifinals at Martensdale-St. Marys & CAM

Final at West Central Valley

District 15

First Round: Heartland Christian at Ar-We-Va

Quarterfinal: HC/AWV vs. Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning, 6:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 PM

Quarterfinal: Riverside at St. Albert, 8:00 PM

Quarterfinal: West Harrison at IKM-Manning

Semifinals at St. Albert

Final at Tri-Center

CLASS 2A DISTRICTS  

First Round — February 17th

Semifinals — February 20th

Finals — February 25th

District 15

First Round: Kuemper Catholic vs. Underwood at ACGC, 6:30 PM

First Round: West Central Valley at ACGC, 8:00 PM

Semifinals: Kuemper/Underwood at AHSTW

Semifinals: ACGC/WCV at Panorama

Final at Harlan

District 16 

First Round: Shenandoah vs. Red Oak at Clarinda, 6:30 PM

First Round: Missouri Valley at Clarinda, 8:00 PM

Semifinal: Shenandoah/Red Oak at Treynor, 8:00 PM

Semifinal: Clarinda/MV vs. Tri-Center at Treynor, 6:30 PM

Final at Thomas Jefferson