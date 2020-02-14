(KMAland) -- The IHSAA has released the Class 3A and 4A substate basketball pairings.
View the pairings for KMAland conference schools below.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATES
First Round — February 24th
Semifinals — February 27th
Finals — March 2nd
Substate 1
First Round at Carroll: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spencer, 6:30 PM & Carroll vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 8:00 PM
First Round at MOC-FV: MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Storm Lake, 6:30 PM & Le Mars vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 8:00 PM
Semifinals at Carroll & MOC-FV
Final at Storm Lake
Substate 8
First Round at Winterset: Denison-Schleswig vs. Creston, 6:30 PM & Winterset vs. Clarke, 8:00 PM
First Round at Glenwood: Harlan vs. Atlantic, 6:30 PM & Glenwood vs. Greene County, 8:00 PM
Semifinals at Winterset & Glenwood
Final at Atlantic (if playing, at Harlan)
CLASS 4A SUBSTATES
First Round — February 24th
Semifinals — February 28th
Finals — March 3rd
Substate 1
First Round: Fort Dodge at Sioux City West
First Round: Sioux City North at Ames
Semifinal: FD/SCW at Ankeny
Semifinal: Ames/SCN at Sioux City East
Final at Fort Dodge (if playing, TBD)
Substate 8
First Round: Des Moines Hoover at Urbandale
First Round: Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central
Semifinal: Hoover/Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln
Semifinal: TJ/LC at Dowling Catholic
Final at Thomas Jefferson if a CB school is playing