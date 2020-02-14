IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The IHSAA has released the Class 3A and 4A substate basketball pairings.

View the pairings for KMAland conference schools below.

CLASS 3A SUBSTATES

First Round — February 24th

Semifinals — February 27th

Finals — March 2nd

Substate 1 

First Round at Carroll: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spencer, 6:30 PM & Carroll vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 8:00 PM

First Round at MOC-FV: MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Storm Lake, 6:30 PM & Le Mars vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 8:00 PM

Semifinals at Carroll & MOC-FV

Final at Storm Lake

Substate 8

First Round at Winterset: Denison-Schleswig vs. Creston, 6:30 PM & Winterset vs. Clarke, 8:00 PM

First Round at Glenwood: Harlan vs. Atlantic, 6:30 PM & Glenwood vs. Greene County, 8:00 PM

Semifinals at Winterset & Glenwood

Final at Atlantic (if playing, at Harlan)

CLASS 4A SUBSTATES

First Round — February 24th

Semifinals — February 28th

Finals — March 3rd

Substate 1

First Round: Fort Dodge at Sioux City West

First Round: Sioux City North at Ames

Semifinal: FD/SCW at Ankeny

Semifinal: Ames/SCN at Sioux City East

Final at Fort Dodge (if playing, TBD)

Substate 8

First Round: Des Moines Hoover at Urbandale

First Round: Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central 

Semifinal: Hoover/Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln

Semifinal: TJ/LC at Dowling Catholic

Final at Thomas Jefferson if a CB school is playing