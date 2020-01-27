(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the regional dual wrestling assignments.
The Class 1A and 2A duals will be held Tuesday, Februrary 11th while the 3A duals will take place February 12th.
The Class 3A duals are decided by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association (IWCOA) rankings. No area teams were selected for the 3A regional duals.
Qualifying teams for 1A & 2A are determined by the top-two finishing teams from each sectional.
Atlantic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton will host Class 2A duals while Underwood and Logan-Magnolia will host in Class 1A. The complete list of sites can be viewed here.