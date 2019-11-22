(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has unveiled the postseason sites and assignments for sectional and district wrestling tournaments
Sectional tournaments are scheduled for February 8th. District tournaments will be February 15th.
Here is where KMAland Conference schools will be participating. The complete list can be viewed here.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 3 AT MVAOCOU
Class 1A Sectional 5 at Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley
Tri-Center
West Harrison
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4 AT PLEASANTVILLE
Class 1A Sectional 7 at Interstate 35, Truro
East Union
Moravia
Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
Wayne, Cordyon
Class 1A Sectional 8 at Ogden
Martensdale-St. Mary's
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 AT UNDERWOOD
Class 1A Sectional 13 at ACGC
Audubon
Bedford/Lenox
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Griswold
Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley
Class 1A Sectional 14 at Riverside
AHSTW, Avoca
Clarinda Academy
East Mills
Riverside, Oakland
St. Albert
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 AT ATLANTIC
Class 2A Sectional 3 at ADM, Adel
Atlantic
Creston
Kuemper Catholic
Class 2A Sectional 4 at Glenwood
Clarinda
Glenwood
Harlan
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Iowa
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 5 AT KNOXVILLE
Class 2A Sectional 9 at Albia
Central Decatur
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7 AT SHELDON
Class 2A Sectional 13 at Sergeant Bluff
Bishop Heelan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 AT DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES
Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5 AT FORT DODGE
LeMars
Sioux City, East
Sioux City, North
Sioux City, West
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 7 AT JOHNSTON
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central