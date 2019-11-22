IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has unveiled the postseason sites and assignments for sectional and district wrestling tournaments

Sectional tournaments are scheduled for February 8th. District tournaments will be February 15th. 

Here is where KMAland Conference schools will be participating. The complete list can be viewed here. 

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 3 AT MVAOCOU

Class 1A Sectional 5 at Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley

Tri-Center

West Harrison 

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4 AT PLEASANTVILLE

Class 1A Sectional 7 at Interstate 35, Truro

East Union

Moravia

Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

Wayne, Cordyon

Class 1A Sectional 8 at Ogden 

Martensdale-St. Mary's

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 AT UNDERWOOD 

Class 1A Sectional 13 at ACGC

Audubon

Bedford/Lenox

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Griswold

Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley

Class 1A Sectional 14 at Riverside 

AHSTW, Avoca

Clarinda Academy

East Mills

Riverside, Oakland

St. Albert 

Treynor

Underwood

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 AT ATLANTIC

Class 2A Sectional 3 at ADM, Adel

Atlantic

Creston

Kuemper Catholic

Class 2A Sectional 4 at Glenwood

Clarinda

Glenwood

Harlan

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Southwest Iowa

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 5 AT KNOXVILLE

Class 2A Sectional 9 at Albia

Central Decatur 

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7 AT SHELDON

Class 2A Sectional 13 at Sergeant Bluff

Bishop Heelan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 AT DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES

Denison-Schleswig

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5 AT FORT DODGE

LeMars 

Sioux City, East

Sioux City, North

Sioux City, West 

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 7 AT JOHNSTON

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central 