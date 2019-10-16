(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the State Qualifying Assignments for next Thursday’s state qualifying meets.
Here’s a look at the KMAland conference schools’ assignments. View the full set of assignments linked here.
CLASS 1A - MARSHALLTOWN
Melcher-Dallas
Moravia
Moulton-Udell
Southeast Warren
Twin Cedars
CLASS 1A - MOUNT AYR
AHSTW
Ankeny Christian Academy
Audubon
Bedford
CAM
Clarinda Academy
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Diagonal
East Mills
East Union
Essex
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
IKM-Manning
Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys
Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Riverside, Oakland
Sidney
Southwest Valley
Stanton
Wayne, Corydon
CLASS 1A - RIDGE VIEW
Boyer Valley
Logan-Magnolia
St. Albert
Tri-Center
West Harrison
Woodbine
CLASS 2A - PANORAMA, PANORA
Central Decatur
Clarinda
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 3A - ATLANTIC
Atlantic
Creston
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A - HUMBOLDT
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A - COUNCIL BLUFFS, ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West