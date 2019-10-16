IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the State Qualifying Assignments for next Thursday’s state qualifying meets.

Here’s a look at the KMAland conference schools’ assignments. View the full set of assignments linked here.

CLASS 1A - MARSHALLTOWN 

Melcher-Dallas

Moravia

Moulton-Udell

Southeast Warren

Twin Cedars

CLASS 1A - MOUNT AYR 

AHSTW

Ankeny Christian Academy

Audubon

Bedford

CAM

Clarinda Academy

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Diagonal

East Mills

East Union

Essex

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

IKM-Manning

Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys

Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

Riverside, Oakland

Sidney

Southwest Valley

Stanton

Wayne, Corydon

CLASS 1A - RIDGE VIEW 

Boyer Valley

Logan-Magnolia

St. Albert

Tri-Center

West Harrison

Woodbine

CLASS 2A - PANORAMA, PANORA 

Central Decatur

Clarinda

Missouri Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor

Underwood

CLASS 3A - ATLANTIC 

Atlantic

Creston

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A - HUMBOLDT 

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A - COUNCIL BLUFFS, ABRAHAM LINCOLN 

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West