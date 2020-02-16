(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the brackets for the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament Sunday morning.
In total, 96 KMAland wrestlers from 35 different schools will be competing next week at the state tournament.
Action will begin Thursday with the Class 3A session starting at 9 a.m., Class 2A will begin at 1:30, followed by Class 1A at 6 p.m.
KMA Sports will have coverage throughout the week on the air and on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. All of Saturday's wrestling action can be heard on KMA 960. The link to view brackets can be found here.
The complete schedule for the week can be found here.