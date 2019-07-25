(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A state baseball brackets have been revealed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
The only KMAland conference school represented in the two classes is Bishop Heelan Catholic from the Missouri River Conference. The Crusaders are the No. 5 seed in 3A and will play on Tuesday at 1:30 against No. 4 Marion.
ADM, which upset Glenwood, Dallas Center-Grimes and Harlan on their way to state, is the No. 8 seed in the 3A bracket.
Check out the Class 3A bracket here and the 4A bracket here.