(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association's wrestling advisory committee has approved changes that include regional dual qualification criteria and seeding for the state traditional tournament.
Schools will be allowed to opt out of dual postseason events if they wish by the date of the scheduled competition.
Only the 16 sectional champions will automatically qualify for regional duals and the next eight highest-ranked teams by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association will also qualify. If a sectional champion opts out of postseason duals, the next highest-ranked team qualifies. In the past, the top two teams from each sectional qualified with no at-large bids awarded.
The IHSAA also approved to seed all 16 wrestlers at the state traditional tournament rather than just eight. The IHSAA also made a slight tweak in the seeding criteria, reducing the criteria regarding common opponents from two points to one point.
The complete release from the IHSAA's Board of Control meeting can be viewed here.