High School Football

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the state playoff brackets very early on Saturday morning.

Here's a look at the matchups:

CLASS 8-MAN 

Bracket A 

Harris-Lake Park at Audubon

CAM at Lamoni

Bracket B 

Rockford at Turkey Valley

Midland at HLV, Victor

Bracket C 

East Mills at St. Mary’s, Remsen

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Fremont-Mills

Bracket D 

New London at Don Bosco

Easton Valley at Gladbrook Reinbeck

CLASS A 

Bracket A 

IKM-Manning at West Hancock

Tri-Center at South O’Brien

Bracket B 

South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac

Grundy Center at Belle Plaine

Bracket C 

Central Decatur at North Tama

Westwood at Woodbury Central 

Bracket D

Edgewood-Colesburg at Saint Ansgar

BGM, Brooklyn at Earlham

CLASS 1A

Bracket A 

Bella Christian at Van Meter

Mount Ayr at South Central Calhoun 

Bracket B 

North Linn at West Branch

Iowa City Regina at Mediapolis

Bracket C 

Panorama at Dike-New Hartford

West Lyon at Osage

Bracket D

Underwood at West Sioux

Western Christian at Treynor

CLASS 2A 

Bracket A 

Tipton at Waukon 

Monticello at West Liberty

Bracket B

Spirit Lake at Clear Lake

Columbus, Waterloo at Williamsburg

Bracket C

CLGLR at Algona

Greene County at Des Moines Christian 

Bracket D

West Marshall at OABCIG

PCM, Monroe at Benton

CLASS 3A 

Bracket A 

Iowa City Liberty at Solon 

Independence at Pella

Bracket B

Washington at Epworth, Western Dubuque

Cedar Rapids Xavier at North Scott

Bracket C 

Carlisle at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Glenwood at Norwalk 

Bracket D 

Oskaloosa at Lewis Central 

Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes

CLASS 4A 

Bracket A 

Indianola at WDM Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Wake

Bracket B 

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls

Bettendorf at Linn-Mar

Bracket C 

Urbandale at Ankeny Centennial

Fort Dodge at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Bracket D 

Des Moines Roosevelt at Dowling Catholic

Ankeny at Southeast Polk