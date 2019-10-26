(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the state playoff brackets very early on Saturday morning.
Here's a look at the matchups:
CLASS 8-MAN
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park at Audubon
CAM at Lamoni
Bracket B
Rockford at Turkey Valley
Midland at HLV, Victor
Bracket C
East Mills at St. Mary’s, Remsen
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Fremont-Mills
Bracket D
New London at Don Bosco
Easton Valley at Gladbrook Reinbeck
CLASS A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning at West Hancock
Tri-Center at South O’Brien
Bracket B
South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac
Grundy Center at Belle Plaine
Bracket C
Central Decatur at North Tama
Westwood at Woodbury Central
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg at Saint Ansgar
BGM, Brooklyn at Earlham
CLASS 1A
Bracket A
Bella Christian at Van Meter
Mount Ayr at South Central Calhoun
Bracket B
North Linn at West Branch
Iowa City Regina at Mediapolis
Bracket C
Panorama at Dike-New Hartford
West Lyon at Osage
Bracket D
Underwood at West Sioux
Western Christian at Treynor
CLASS 2A
Bracket A
Tipton at Waukon
Monticello at West Liberty
Bracket B
Spirit Lake at Clear Lake
Columbus, Waterloo at Williamsburg
Bracket C
CLGLR at Algona
Greene County at Des Moines Christian
Bracket D
West Marshall at OABCIG
PCM, Monroe at Benton
CLASS 3A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty at Solon
Independence at Pella
Bracket B
Washington at Epworth, Western Dubuque
Cedar Rapids Xavier at North Scott
Bracket C
Carlisle at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Glenwood at Norwalk
Bracket D
Oskaloosa at Lewis Central
Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes
CLASS 4A
Bracket A
Indianola at WDM Valley
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Wake
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls
Bettendorf at Linn-Mar
Bracket C
Urbandale at Ankeny Centennial
Fort Dodge at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt at Dowling Catholic
Ankeny at Southeast Polk