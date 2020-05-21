(KMAland) -- On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds gave the green light to the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to sponsor a summer sports season.
On Thursday, the IHSAA’s communications director Chris Cuellar joined Upon Further Review to explain the process that played out to the delight of many high school athletes, coaches, parents and fans.
“It was an interesting few weeks,” Cuellar told KMA Sports. “It seemed less likely about a month ago (that there would be a season), but as the weeks trickled on it seemed more likely.”
Cuellar says the IHSAA and IGHSAU worked extensively with the Department of Education in developing contingency plans. As things started to turn more positive, those contingency plans started to become realities.
“We passed along some of our concerns, including some of the possible safety protocols and considerations that came out from the National Federation,” Cuellar added. “They developed a strategy, and then there was a sit down with our executives and the heads of the department of education and public health. That all kind of went into what you ended up hearing yesterday.”
Plenty of leg work among all of the departments and state entities went into what came out throughout the day on Wednesday. And it was an impressive comeback from where things stood roughly a month ago.
“I would have given you a lot lower percentage three weeks, two weeks, maybe even a week ago,” Cuellar said. “It just didn’t seem ripe for optimism, especially since we didn’t know when any announcement might come. We just had to treat it like spring, develop some kind of contingency plan and then try to go with it.”
Baseball and softball programs across Iowa may begin practice on June 1st with first competition dates set for June 15th. Other sports may not have any contact during the month of June.
“That was a Department of Education decision,” Cuellar said. “I can’t speak to it entirely, but I think it’s based on the idea that we are giving our schools more than we ever have before. We’re asking our administrators and coaches to do an incredible amount, and it’s more of the governor’s phased-in approach.
“Having two sports at a time, as opposed to bringing everyone back and assigning protocols and having hundreds of kids come through the gym and weight room right away. We’ll see what guidance comes out as we go along, but I think it’s more to get the foot in the water as opposed to diving totally in.”
With the summer sports season set to begin at the start of next month, attention now turns to fall sports. Football, volleyball, cross country and 4A golf are all waiting for some guidance of their own.
“We’re facing the same considerations and challenges as every other state in the country,” Cuellar said. “Football looks especially concerning since it’s considered a higher risk sport with contact and the number of people that are involved, the close proximity players and coaches need to be and the equipment they use.”
Cuellar says the football consideration figures to be a very long process with plenty of what-if scenarios in trying to develop what comes next.
“As we did with spring, we want to try and develop guidelines and set our athletic directors up for success for all of the sports – not just one,” he said. “Cross country and golf might seem easier, but football has 17,000 participants. That’s a whole lot of kids at all levels for high schools to try and implement successfully. It’s going to be tough, but we’re going to have to take it as it comes.”
Listen to the complete interview with Cuellar from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked here.