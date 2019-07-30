(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-District choices from the baseball season.
Check out all the KMAland conference honorees below.
CLASS 1A
Southwest District - First Team
P: Isaac Gavin, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys
P: Ethan Bernard, SR, St. Albert
P: Brock Kyner, SR, Southeast Warren
P: Christian Cook, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
C: Colby Page, SR, Southeast Warren
C: Tyler Vandewater, JR, Nodaway Valley
1B: Sam Porter, JR, AHSTW
2B: Bryce Hall, JR, Southeast Warren
SS: Cy Patterson, SO, St. Albert
3B: Cole Cassady, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys
OF: Carson Elbert, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
OF: Lance Wright, JR, St. Albert
OF: Mitchell Williamson, SR, CAM
UT: Alex Bantam, SR, Woodbine
UT: Kaleb Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren
UT: Quentin Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard
UT: Brennan Sefrit, JR, Bedford
UT: Drew Schurke, SR, Ar-We-Va
Southwest District - Second Team
P: Cade Ticknor, FR, CAM
P: Tyler Melby, JR, West Harrison
P: Kade Schlepp, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
P: Caelen DeVault, FR, Nodaway Valley
C: Logan King, SR, West Harrison
C: Ben Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
1B: Alex Lingle, SR, IKM-Manning
2B: Cael Cassady, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
SS: Lane Spieker, FR, CAM
3B: Michel Evertsen, JR, Central Decatur
OF: Skyler Schultes, JR, Audubon
OF: Nick Rife, JR, West Harrison
OF: Mason Merfeld, SO, Southeast Warren
UT: Trevor Wills, SR, Logan-Magnolia
UT: Kasey Carter, FR, Martensdale-St. Marys
UT: Peyton Clipperton, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
UT: Isaac Sherrill, SO, St. Albert
UT: Layne Pryor, SO, Woodbine
CLASS 2A
Southwest District - First Team
P: Drew Peterson, JR ,Treynor
P: Landon Nelson, JR, Underwood
P: AJ Schreck, SR, Kuemper Catholic
C: Connor Lange, SR, Missouri Valley
C: Jaxon Schumacher, 8, Treynor
1B: Nate McCombs, JR, Treynor
2B: Parker Rock, JR, Clarinda
SS: Nick Ravlin, JR, Underwood
3B: Blake Hall, SO, Underwood
OF: Kyle Christensen, SR, Treynor
OF: Connor Eaton, SR, Mount Ayr
OF: Drake Adair, SR, Underwood
UT: Carter Bruce, SR, Red Oak
UT: Kyle Berg, JR, Kuemper Catholic
Southwest District - Second Team
P: Cooper Neal, FR, Clarinda
P: Keelan Klommhaus, JR, Mount Ayr
P: Kaleb Smith, JR, Tri-Center
C: Logan Green, FR, Clarinda
1B: Tyler Boothby, SO, Underwood
2B: Trent Kozeal, SO, Tri-Center
SS: Tommy Duysen, SR, Treynor
3B: Kristian Martens, JR, Treynor
OF: Will Halverson, JR, Treynor
OF: Alec Fichter, SO, Missouri Valley
UT: Zach Teten, JR, Underwood
UT: Austin Herold, JR, Shenandoah
UT: Jake Hugeback, SO, Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A
Northwest District - First Team
P: Brant Hogue, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
P: Daniel Wright, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
C: Spencer Kleene, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2B: Mike Pithan, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
SS: Jared Sitzmann, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
OF: Christian Velasquez, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
UT: Braiden Heiden, SO, Denison-Schleswig
UT: Deric Fitzgerald, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Northwest District - Second Team
P: TJ Chamberlain, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
P: Cody Salker, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
C: Nathan Gallup, SO, Denison-Schleswig
1B: Ben Dixon, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
UT: Jake Massey, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Southwest District - First Team
P: Brett Sears, SR, Harlan
C: Cade Van Ness, SR, Glenwood
C: Gavin Gillam, JR, Creston
2B: Luke Schaben, SR, Harlan
UT: Conner Bruck, JR, Harlan
Southwest District - Second Team
UT: Eli Loudon, JR, Creston
CLASS 4A
West District - First Team
P: Trent Frerichs, SR, Sioux City North
P: Alec Nieman, SR, Sioux City West
P: Tyler Jose, JR, Sioux City North
C: Alec Patino, JR, Sioux City East
C: Huner Krommenhoek, SR, Sioux City North
1B: Nate Zyzda, SR, Sioux City East
2B: Drew Olson, SR, Sioux City East
SS: Ryan Steinspring, JR, Thomas Jefferson
3B: Jake Powell, SR, Lewis Central
OF: Jonah Pomrenke, SO, Lewis Central
OF: Colton DeRocher, SR, Sioux City East
OF: Ben Fichter, JR, Abraham Lincoln
UT: Noah McWilliams, SR, Sioux City East
UT: Nick Opsahl, SR, Sioux City North
West District - Second Team
P: Bryson Sharon, JR, Lewis Central
P: Connor James, SR, Sioux City West
P: Hudson Krommenhoek, SR, Sioux City North
C: Tyler Rardin, SR, Abraham Lincoln
C: Jaren Hollingshead, JR, Sioux City West
1B: Jesse Elgert, SR, Sioux City West
2B: Jared Thompson, JR, Thomas Jefferson
SS: Tyler Reiss, SR, Abraham Lincoln
3B: Hunter Rice, SR, Abraham Lincoln
OF: Grant Merk, JR, Thomas Jefferson
OF: Tyrell Blakey, SR, Sioux City North
OF: Ray Ray Douglas, SR, Sioux City East
UT: Alex Eslick, SR, Sioux City West
UT: Easton Dermody, JR, Lewis Central