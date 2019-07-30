KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-District choices from the baseball season.

Check out all the KMAland conference honorees below.

CLASS 1A 

Southwest District - First Team

P: Isaac Gavin, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys

P: Ethan Bernard, SR, St. Albert

P: Brock Kyner, SR, Southeast Warren

P: Christian Cook, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

C: Colby Page, SR, Southeast Warren

C: Tyler Vandewater, JR, Nodaway Valley

1B: Sam Porter, JR, AHSTW

2B: Bryce Hall, JR, Southeast Warren

SS: Cy Patterson, SO, St. Albert

3B: Cole Cassady, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys

OF: Carson Elbert, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

OF: Lance Wright, JR, St. Albert

OF: Mitchell Williamson, SR, CAM

UT: Alex Bantam, SR, Woodbine

UT: Kaleb Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren

UT: Quentin Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard

UT: Brennan Sefrit, JR, Bedford

UT: Drew Schurke, SR, Ar-We-Va

Southwest District - Second Team 

P: Cade Ticknor, FR, CAM

P: Tyler Melby, JR, West Harrison

P: Kade Schlepp, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

P: Caelen DeVault, FR, Nodaway Valley

C: Logan King, SR, West Harrison

C: Ben Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

1B: Alex Lingle, SR, IKM-Manning

2B: Cael Cassady, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

SS: Lane Spieker, FR, CAM

3B: Michel Evertsen, JR, Central Decatur

OF: Skyler Schultes, JR, Audubon

OF: Nick Rife, JR, West Harrison

OF: Mason Merfeld, SO, Southeast Warren

UT: Trevor Wills, SR, Logan-Magnolia

UT: Kasey Carter, FR, Martensdale-St. Marys

UT: Peyton Clipperton, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

UT: Isaac Sherrill, SO, St. Albert

UT: Layne Pryor, SO, Woodbine

CLASS 2A

Southwest District - First Team 

P: Drew Peterson, JR ,Treynor

P: Landon Nelson, JR, Underwood

P: AJ Schreck, SR, Kuemper Catholic

C: Connor Lange, SR, Missouri Valley

C: Jaxon Schumacher, 8, Treynor

1B: Nate McCombs, JR, Treynor

2B: Parker Rock, JR, Clarinda

SS: Nick Ravlin, JR, Underwood

3B: Blake Hall, SO, Underwood

OF: Kyle Christensen, SR, Treynor

OF: Connor Eaton, SR, Mount Ayr

OF: Drake Adair, SR, Underwood

UT: Carter Bruce, SR, Red Oak

UT: Kyle Berg, JR, Kuemper Catholic

Southwest District - Second Team 

P: Cooper Neal, FR, Clarinda

P: Keelan Klommhaus, JR, Mount Ayr

P: Kaleb Smith, JR, Tri-Center

C: Logan Green, FR, Clarinda

1B: Tyler Boothby, SO, Underwood

2B: Trent Kozeal, SO, Tri-Center

SS: Tommy Duysen, SR, Treynor

3B: Kristian Martens, JR, Treynor

OF: Will Halverson, JR, Treynor

OF: Alec Fichter, SO, Missouri Valley

UT: Zach Teten, JR, Underwood

UT: Austin Herold, JR, Shenandoah

UT: Jake Hugeback, SO, Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A 

Northwest District - First Team 

P: Brant Hogue, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

P: Daniel Wright, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

C: Spencer Kleene, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2B: Mike Pithan, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

SS: Jared Sitzmann, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

OF: Christian Velasquez, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

UT: Braiden Heiden, SO, Denison-Schleswig 

UT: Deric Fitzgerald, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Northwest District - Second Team 

P: TJ Chamberlain, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

P: Cody Salker, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

C: Nathan Gallup, SO, Denison-Schleswig 

1B: Ben Dixon, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

UT: Jake Massey, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Southwest District - First Team 

P: Brett Sears, SR, Harlan

C: Cade Van Ness, SR, Glenwood

C: Gavin Gillam, JR, Creston

2B: Luke Schaben, SR, Harlan

UT: Conner Bruck, JR, Harlan

Southwest District - Second Team 

UT: Eli Loudon, JR, Creston

CLASS 4A 

West District - First Team 

P: Trent Frerichs, SR, Sioux City North

P: Alec Nieman, SR, Sioux City West

P: Tyler Jose, JR, Sioux City North

C: Alec Patino, JR, Sioux City East

C: Huner Krommenhoek, SR, Sioux City North

1B: Nate Zyzda, SR, Sioux City East

2B: Drew Olson, SR, Sioux City East

SS: Ryan Steinspring, JR, Thomas Jefferson

3B: Jake Powell, SR, Lewis Central

OF: Jonah Pomrenke, SO, Lewis Central

OF: Colton DeRocher, SR, Sioux City East

OF: Ben Fichter, JR, Abraham Lincoln

UT: Noah McWilliams, SR, Sioux City East

UT: Nick Opsahl, SR, Sioux City North

West District - Second Team 

P: Bryson Sharon, JR, Lewis Central

P: Connor James, SR, Sioux City West

P: Hudson Krommenhoek, SR, Sioux City North

C: Tyler Rardin, SR, Abraham Lincoln

C: Jaren Hollingshead, JR, Sioux City West

1B: Jesse Elgert, SR, Sioux City West

2B: Jared Thompson, JR, Thomas Jefferson

SS: Tyler Reiss, SR, Abraham Lincoln

3B: Hunter Rice, SR, Abraham Lincoln

OF: Grant Merk, JR, Thomas Jefferson

OF: Tyrell Blakey, SR, Sioux City North

OF: Ray Ray Douglas, SR, Sioux City East

UT: Alex Eslick, SR, Sioux City West

UT: Easton Dermody, JR, Lewis Central

Tags