(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) has announced a “new distribution plan” allowing boys state events to be viewed by a larger portion of the state of Iowa.
For years, Iowans without access to NBC Sports Chicago have missed out on state tournament events broadcasted on the Illinois-based channel.
According to a release from the IHSSN, “the new network will be an over-the-air broadcast on six affiliates throughout the state for the IHSAA’s state football finals, state wrestling finals and state basketball finals.” The release also states the events will be streamed free on the IHSSN website.
The broadcasts will be on stations’ digital channels, including KDSM 17.3 in Des Moines, KFXA 28.2 in Cedar Rapids, NPTM 42.2 in Omaha, NPTH 44.2 in Sioux City, KXLT 47.2 in Rochester and WQAD 8.3 in the Quad Cities.
View the complete press release from the IHSSN linked here.