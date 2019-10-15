(Manning) -- After three-straight losses to open the season, the IKM-Manning football team has won four in a row and are playing for a district title this week.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 4 Wolves (4-3, 3-0) sport a revamped lineup that ran for 362 yards last week in a 21-7 win over Alta/Aurelia.
"Alta/Aurelia is a very well-coached and good football team," said Casey. "It's always good to get a win over a quality opponent. With the weather conditions as they were, we just thought that if we could run the football and do it effectively, it would be to our advantage. For most of the night, we were able to do that."
Kyler Rasmussen toted the rock 37 times for 169 yards and two scores in the win. Since making the move from quarterback to fullback early in the year, Rasmussen has racked up 610 yards and scored eight times on the ground.
"If you would ask him, he would probably rather play there than quarterback," said Casey. "He's really bought into it and has done a very good job at learning the position and getting better each week."
The season didn't start out great for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves dropped three straight to teams that are a combined 19-2 now. Since then, the Wolves haven't lost.
"The kids just gradually got better," said Casey. "We got some guys into some spots and we were able to keep them there. We told them that as we got into our district schedule that playing these tough opponents would pay off and that we just had to continue to work to improve. I think they believed that and it's worked out that way."
Up next is a week eight battle with Sioux Central -- a team that also sports an undefeated district record. The Rebels boast one of the top rushing attacks in Class A, averaging 260 yards per game on the ground.
"They're a very physical football team," said Casey. "They are run-oriented. They run the Emmetsburg hurry-up, speed-up offense. They will sprint to the line of scrimmage, flip-flop linemen and just really a grind-it-out football team. They do throw a little bit off play action, but their main objective is to get to the line of scrimmage and run a play before you can adjust."
Jake Gillespie will be in Sioux Rapids Friday night providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.
You can hear the full interview with Casey below.