(Manning) -- IKM-Manning’s high-scoring guard is off to a fine start to her junior season.
Alexa Ahrenholtz scored 85 points last week to earn the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week.
“My team just helped get me the ball in some good spots,” Ahrenholtz told KMA Sports.
Ahrenholtz had 28 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists on Tuesday in a comeback win over Underwood. She followed with 21 points, six steals and four assists in a Friday meeting with Riverside. And on Saturday she had her biggest output of the week with 36 points, nine rebounds and eight steals in a win over Panorama.
“We put in some new offensive things, because we figured (Panorama) would play a 2-3 zone,” Ahrenholtz said. “We moved it around to get some open shots, and it worked out great.”
The junior standout shot 11-of-15 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3 and 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the dominant performance on Saturday, which pushed the Wolves to 3-0 on the year.
Along with Ahrenholtz’s high-scoring ways, senior Lexie Branning has added 19.7 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game.
“She’s a very good post,” Ahrentholz said. “We have a good high-low, and she always gets the ball and does what she needs to do.”
Ahrenholtz and Branning are the only two starters returning from last year’s 17-win team. Despite that, success has been easy to come by in the early going.
“We played a lot this past summer,” Ahrenholtz said. “It doesn’t surprise me that we’re doing as good as we are, but there’s always room for improvement.
IKM-Manning is back in action tonight at state-ranked AHSTW. Listen to the complete interview with Ahrenholtz linked below.