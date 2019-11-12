(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning senior linebacker Colten Brandt, head coach Tom Casey and assistant coach Cory McCarville have all been honored with the release of the Class A District 2 awards.
Brandt - a senior linebacker - is the district’s Defensive Player of the Year while Casey is the Coach of the Year and McCarville is one of two Assistant Coaches of the Year.
Additionally, six Wolves were picked to the first team all-district. Junior running back Kyler Rasmussen and sophomore running back Amos Rasmussen are joined on the first team offense by senior offensive lineman Will Jorgensen and senior wide receiver Parker Behrens.
On the defense, junior defensive lineman Brody Swearingen and Brandt were both honored on the first team.
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Ramsey, senior offensive linemen Jacob Dentlinger and Chris Birks, senior defensive lineman Grant Behrens, sophomore defensive end Conner Halbur and sophomore linebacker Mitchell Kerkhoff were named to the second team.
Amos Rasmussen was picked as a first team specialist while Behrens was named a second team specialist.
