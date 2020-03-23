(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning senior Lexi Branning has parlayed a fantastic season into an opportunity at Des Moines Area Community College.
The Wolves post scored a team-high 15.8 points and shot 53.9% from the field on her way to earning KMA Sports Western Iowa Conference Elite honors.
“I wanted to make sure I was giving everything I had every game,” Branning told KMA Sports. “It was my last year, so I wanted to give it everything. I wanted to be a good role model and show (my teammates) you have to work hard all the time.”
Branning also led her team with 8.0 rebounds per game and 16 total blocks while adding 55 assists and 35 steals. Her great career opened up plenty of opportunities at the next level, including the one she chose – at DMACC.
“I took a visit there during the fall,” Branning said. “I really loved the campus and the coaches. I got to meet the players, and it just felt right.”
Branning, who also earned a third-team All-State nod from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, says there was plenty to like about the DMACC program.
“I like the (size),” she said. “I come from a small school, so it’s a nice size. The apartments are really nice, too.”
The Bears, which are coached by former Iowa standout Steve Krafcisin, were 10-20 this past season with a young roster filled with nine freshmen.
“I really liked the coaches,” Branning noted. “They were all very nice, and I just really liked it there.”
Listen to much more from Branning’s interview on Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.