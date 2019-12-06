(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning head girls’ basketball coach Gene Rasmussen reached the 400-win mark on Tuesday evening.
The Wolves came back from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Underwood, 70-66.
“It’s humbling to know that I’ve been doing this long enough to reach this milestone,” Coach Rasmussen told KMA Sports on today’s Upon Further Review. “I’ve had a lot of great players come along, and it’s a tribute to them.”
Two of those great players had fantastic evenings on Tuesday with Alexa Ahrenholtz pouring in 28 points and Lexi Branning adding 25 with 13 rebounds.
“The one thing I really like about this team is that they never gave up,” Rasmussen said. “The girls just kept fighting and battling, and we were able to pick up the win.”
The 400th victory has proven to be more memorable than his first, although the recency of it probably has more to do with it than anything. Coach Rasmussen says it came while he was at Schaller-Crestland in the 1996-97 season, but he doesn’t remember it specifically.
“I had some really good players on that team as well,” he said. “I don’t actually remember the first win, but I had a lot of great players that really bought in. I’ve just really enjoyed coaching and then seeing kids grow as people and go on to do great things.”
For this year’s Wolves team, Ahrenholtz and Branning will certainly be relied on to continue their success throughout the year. With three senior starters graduated, it will be paramount for some of the inexperienced players on his roster to step up.
“We’re filling those holes with a lack of experience,” Rasmussen noted. “That’s one of the areas we’re definitely going to concentrate on this year.”
The Wolves will host Riverside tonight as part of a Western Iowa Conference doubleheader. Hear much more from Coach Rasmussen linked below.