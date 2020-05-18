(KMAland) -- The Red Oak boys basketball team will be under new leadership next season.
Sullivan, Illinois native Spencer Plank was recently hired to take over a program that is coming off of a 5-17 season.
“It all came down to the Red Oak community,” Plank told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review.
Plank, who played college basketball at Grace University in Omaha, says entering parenthood also played a role in searching for a new job.
“(My wife and I) kind of thought we wanted to downsize eventually into a smaller community,” he said. “That was the first driving point, and when the Red Oak position opened up, we did a little research and thought it was a place we wanted to be.”
Plank picked up coaching experience while working with the Wolfpack Elite Basketball club over the past four years, as well as a junior high coach at Norris Middle School in Nebraska.
“I want my program to be known for accountability and camaraderie,” Plank said. “It’s always about doing the right thing, even if nobody is watching you. You’re doing it for the best of your teammates.”
Plank says he picked up many of his coaching philosophies over the years from his father, who coached while he was growing up, and from his high school coach in Sullivan.
“We try to move the ball and move the ball really quick,” he said. “That’s something people are going to hear me yelling the most. Lots of movement, and we try to get out in transition as well. The goal is always to try to get a couple easy buckets every game.
“The Hawkeye Ten is no joke. A lot of teams run the break and play physical defense, but we’ll have some counters for that as well.”
Listen to much more with Coach Plank from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.