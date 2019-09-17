(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah head football coach Ty Ratliff believes his team took a step forward this past Friday night.
The Mustangs (0-3), despite a 49-20 loss to KMAland No. 1 Treynor, played well and within a score of the Cardinals for over a half of football.
“I thought we did a great job defensively trying to stop their veer at times,” Ratliff told KMA Sports. “I thought we did a good job sticking to our assignments for the whole first half. Offensively, we were able to get some yards on the ground early and had a few more opportunities, but penalties limited us there.
“Overall, (Treynor) put up 14 right away in the first quarter, but we didn’t lay down. We responded and forced them into some situations where we were able to get the ball back to get some points in the second quarter.”
Senior quarterback Kyle Cerven had a strong evening with 12 completions for 172 yards and two scores, including one each to Michael Reed and Anthony Stogdill. Stogdill hauled in five passes – one of seven players with at least one catch – for 101 yards and the 70-yard score.
Defensively, Cerven also led the team with 8.5 tackles while senior Conner Birt added a solo tackle for loss, and juniors Riley Backus and Ty Rogers and senior Greg Carmichael had an assisted tackle for loss each. Freshman Blake Herold and senior Devin Morelock had one fumble recovery each.
Even the special teams had its moments. Junior Zayne Zwickel made both of his extra point attempts and kicked a pair of field goals, including one from 41 yards.
“We’ve always known he’s had the leg,” Ratliff said. “We were able to get in a situation where he could put a couple through the upright. Both of them were great kicks. We really try to practice special teams a lot this year, and we want to get (Zayne) opportunities to get us points. We’re fortunate to have him on our team and let him use his leg to help us out.”
This week, it’s Homecoming in Shenandoah with Riverside (0-3) coming to town and also looking for their first win. Other than a shutout loss in Week 2, the Bulldogs have had no trouble moving the ball.
Quarterback Austin Kremkoski has thrown for 689 yards and five touchdowns while Mason Bivens has a team-high 224 yards on the ground. Bivens (12 catches, 131 yards) and Brogan Allensworth (12 catches, 219 yards) have been the top two receivers for Kremkoski.
“They’re able to put up some yards,” Ratliff said. “It’s one of those, where if we play some solid defense and get some stops, I think we can definitely come away with a win. But they do have some weapons. Their quarterback has a really good arm, and Bivens can really run it.
“Our kids are ready. They’re hungry to get that first win, and they’re ready to practice hard this week and go after them.”
Derek Howard will have reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage of Week 4 begins on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM. Listen to the full interview with Coach Ratliff linked below.