(Columbia) -- Washington, Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp is staying in state.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound three-star prospect announced a commitment to Missouri on Saturday night.
Hoerstkamp chose the Tigers over other reported Power Five offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State and Texas Tech. He ranks as the 36th tight end in the country, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, and is 14th in Missouri.
Hoerstkamp is the sixth known commit in the 2021 class for Missouri, which ranks seventh in the SEC and 43rd in the country.