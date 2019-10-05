(Treynor) -- Jake Fisher's nine-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted KMAland No. 1 Treynor past No. 2 Underwood 24-20 Friday night, a Class 1A District 9 classic that was featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week.
The Cardinals (6-0, 2-0 Dist. 9) jumped out to a 10-0 lead through the first quarter and half of play behind a short Jack Tiarks touchdown run and a Luke Mieska 32-yard field goal. With only two seconds left in the half, Underwood quarterback Nick Ravlin connected with Blake Hall for a five-yard score to bring the game to 10-6. Treynor recovered the ensuing squib kick, and had one second on the clock before halftime. That's when Jake Fisher, the Cardinals' senior quarterback, let loose a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jack Stogdill to give Treynor a 17-6 lead at the break.
"That touchdown we gave up with two seconds left was kind of demoralizing," Treynor head coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports after the game. "Jake has a cannon and our pass protection is usually pretty good. You have kids like Jack Stogdill, Sid Schaaf, and Will Halverson and all of these other guys and so I just said to go down there, throw the ball, and make a play on it. I don't know how Jack caught that football. It was a heck of a throw with great protection. Somehow, Jack came up with it at the end."
Throughout the third quarter, Underwood started multiple drives inside Treynor territory but came away empty handed. The Eagles would eventually find pay dirt with 3:15 left in the third, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Ravlin to Brayden Wollan. That brought the Eagles within 17-12. Late in the game and with just 5:12 remaining in the fourth, Underwood took its first lead of the night. Ravlin threw his third touchdown pass of the contest, a 73-yard strike to Wollan, putting the Eagles up 20-17.
However, the Cardinals weren't finished fighting. They put together a game-winning drive that resulted in Fisher's nine-yard touchdown run with only 57 seconds remaining. The score was 24-20. When Underwood got the ball back, they were able to work it out to midfield, however Ravlin would throw an interception that sealed the Cardinals win.
"We had kind of talked right before that (game winning drive) and we were running through our play lists and what we felt good about," Casey said. "Jake and I were both on the same page that we go back to what we do. Underwood might be able to anticipate it a little bit better, but we're comfortable in our double wing. That's what we went back to, and the kids came through."
Underwood's offense came into the night with minimal turnovers on the year. Ravlin had only thrown three interceptions through five games in over 130 attempts. He threw four picks against Treynor Friday night with Luke Mieska picking off two passes and both Jack Tiarks and Jake Fisher getting one apiece.
"The defense really stepped up," Casey said. "It's tough when you get those corners out there on an island and they have a couple kids in the slot that run really well. When we got backed up, they stepped up and did what they needed to do."
Tiarks led the Treynor offense with 24 carries for 98 yards and one rushing score. Fisher ended the night with 106 passing yards and two total touchdowns, while Stogdill had two catches for 69 yards and a score.
"Underwood is an unbelievably good team," Casey said. "They are well coached and have a ton of studs on their team. It was hard to keep up with them for awhile. They came out and played a great second half and made some big adjustments on us. Our kids dug down and that last drive was just huge for us."
Treynor continues its district scheduled next week when they travel to Missouri Valley. Underwood, meanwhile, will be back home to face East Sac County. Video interviews with Coach Casey, Mieska, and Tiarks can be found below.