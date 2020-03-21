(KMAland) -- A diverse group that include two from the Hawkeye Ten and Missouri River Conferences and one from the Western Iowa Conference.
This year’s KMA Sports All-Elite Team has three from the senior class and one each from both the junior and sophomore classes.
Those eligible for this year’s team are teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson schools and select schools from the Bluegrass Conference.
This year’s All-KMAland Elite Boys Basketball Team…
Ryan Blum, Junior, Glenwood
Blum topped the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 19.7 points per game and 48 3-point makes and was the only player in the league with 40 assists, 30 steals and 30 blocks. Blum also pulled in 9.2 rebounds per game, including 150 total on the defensive side – another total that led the league.
Josh Dix, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
The top sophomore in the Missouri River and in all of KMAland, Dix ranked fourth in the MRC with 17.5 points per game and shot 52.5% from the field while doing it. He was also a terrific distributor (47) and defender (37 steals, 25 blocks). In fact, he was the only player in the conference with 45+ assists, 35+ steals and 25+ blocks.
Q Owens, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
Owens captured the Missouri River Conference Player of the Year award with a fantastic all-around season. The TJ standout averaged 19.3 points per game and shot 47.4% from the field while doing so. He also led the conference in steals (60) while ranking highly in rebounds (6.7 per game), assists (47) and blocks (22).
Jack Tiarks, Senior, Treynor
The KMAland Player of the Year, Tiarks lit up KMAland gymnasiums with nearly 60 individual dunks on the year. He was more than just a dunker, though, averaging 16.4 points per game and shooting over 60% from the field. He also was among the leaders in KMAland with 57 steals, 74 offensive rebounds and 6.9 total rebounds per game.
Charlie Wiebers, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Another all-around star-filled season for Wiebers, who was the Hawkeye Ten Conference Senior of the Year. Wiebers was second in the H-10 in scoring (17.4 per game), fourth in assists (87), second in steals (77) and second in 3-point makes (43).
