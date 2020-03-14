(KMAland) -- The best of the best in KMAland are honored today with our five-person All-KMAland Elite Girls Basketball Team.
Among this year’s five are three from the Hawkeye Ten, one from the Western Iowa and one from the Pride of Iowa Conference. There are four seniors and one junior, four that played in the state tournament and three that won their KMA Sports Conference Player of the Year award.
Those eligible for this year's team are from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson schools and select schools from the Bluegrass Conference.
Without further ado, this year’s five…
Kylie Morrison, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
Morrison averaged 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in leading Logan-Magnolia back to their second state tournament appearance in her four years with the program. The senior star also led the Western Iowa Conference with 104 assists and 54 steals.
Ellie Rengstorf, Senior, Red Oak
Rengstorf’s all-around game and complete control of the floor land her on this year’s team. She averaged 13.3 points per game this season while passing out 94 assists and nabbing 73 steals. Her performance during the three-game regional tournament was some of the most brilliant basketball I’ve seen.
Elle Scarborough, Junior, Glenwood
Our KMAland Player of the Year could do it all. Scarborough averaged 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, led the Hawkeye Ten Conference in assists and ranked second in steals while also taking the toughest defensive assignment every night out.
Sam Stewart, Senior, Mount Ayr
Stewart was the top scorer in all of KMAland this year, scoring 24.7 points per game while shooting an efficient 59.4 percent from the field. Stewart also led the Pride of Iowa Conference with 106 steals and ranked eighth with 70 assists.
Megan Witte, Senior, Lewis Central
Witte pushed Lewis Central to the state championship, taking on defensive assignments like Scarborough in one game and Grace Boffeli in another. She also averaged 16.3 points while shooting 50.0 percent, grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game and was one of just eight players in the entire state with at least 70 assists, 70 steals and 20 blocks.