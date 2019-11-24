(KMAland) -- On our final day of a seven-day extravaganza of volleyball awards, we present our first KMA Sports All-State Volleyball Teams.
Each class has eight picks with the class player of the year highlighted in bold. Sidney’s Kelsey Hobbie, ACGC’s Chloe Largent, Dike-New Hartford’s Morgan Weber, Aliyah Carter of Wahlert Catholic and Phyona Schrader from Ankeny are the KMA Sports’ picks for player of the year in their respective classes.
Additionally, Carter is the choice for the state’s overall player of the year. Each player of the year is highlighted in bold.
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Kelsey Hobbie, SR, Sidney (3.90 KPS, .315 Kill Eff.)
Alex Knop, SR, East Mills (4.16 KPS, .285 Kill Eff.)
Katie Kopriva, SR, North Tama (4.05 KPS, .274 Kill Eff.)
Saari Kuehl, JR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4.37 KPS, .331 Kill Eff.)
Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney (9.27 APS, 2.25 DPS)
Allie Petry, JR, St. Albert (4.85 KPS, .277 Kill Eff.)
Gretchen Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston (3.68 KPA, .597 Kill Eff.)
Amber Weltha, SR, Baxter (4.86 KPS, .442 Kill Eff.)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Ellie Bobinet, JR, Osage (11.22 APS, 1.86 DPS)
Olivia Granstra, SR, Western Christian (9.10 APS, 4.18 DPS)
Taryn Hintz, SR, South O’brien (4.39 KPS, .372 Kill Eff.)
Ashlynn Kuhn, JR, Hudson (4.47 KPS, .447 Kill Eff.)
Chloe Largent, SO, ACGC (6.45 KPS, .396 Kill Eff.)
Morgan Middleton, JR, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6.27 KPS .369 Kill Eff.)
Selena Sayre, SR, Van Buren (5.16 KPS, .371 Kill Eff.)
Jada Wills, SR, Beckman Catholic (4.05 KPS, .447 Kill Eff.)
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Summer Brand, SR, Mount Vernon (10.05 APS, 1.70 DPS)
Macy Daufeldt, SO, West Liberty (4.79 KPS, .403 Kill Eff.)
Abbey Griffin, SR, Albia (4.93 KPS, .293 Kill Eff.)
Jordyn Hamm, SR, Spirit Lake (4.44 KPS, .530 Kill Eff.)
Jordan Kuper, SR, Monticello (4.90 KPS, .308 Kill Eff.)
Kara Peter, SR, Kuemper Catholic (4.80 KPS, .400 Kill Eff.)
Belle Weber, JR, Union (4.51 KPS, .381 Kill Eff.)
Morgan Weber, SR, Dike-New Hartford (5.49 KPS, .335 Kill Eff.)
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
Angel Baylark, SR, Burlington (3.61 KPS, .369 Kill Eff.)
Aliyah Carter, SR, Wahlert Catholic (6.23 KPS, .361 Kill Eff.)
Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4.63 KPS, .306 Kill Eff.)
Meredith Hoffman, SR, Carlisle (4.18 KPS, .300 Kill Eff.)
Macey Kleitsch, SR, West Delaware (8.68 APS, 3.04 DPS)
Eve Magill, JR, Cedar Rapids Xavier (4.16 KPS, .345 Kill Eff.)
Delaney Rice, SR, Marion (3.72 KPS, .352 Kill Eff.)
Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central (5.49 KPS, .324 Kill Eff.)
CLASS 5A ALL-STATE
Elaina Bohnet, SR, Abraham Lincoln (3.83 KPS, .339 Kill Eff.)
Akacia Brown, SR, Cedar Falls (4.66 KPS, .385 Kill Eff.)
Emerson Green, SR, Cedar Falls (10.18 KPS, 1.90 DPS, 0.79 BPS)
Hayden Kubik, SO, WDM Valley (4.16 KPS, .254 KPS)
Kelsey Law, SR, Iowa City High (4.91 KPS, .325 Kill Eff.)
Devyn Robinson, SR, Ankeny Centennial (4.68 KPA, .325 Kill Eff.)
Phyona Schrader, JR, Ankeny (5.47 APS, 2.11 KPS, .453 Kill Eff. 1.80 DPS, 0.81 BPS)
Alayna Yves, SR, Cedar Falls (2.96 KPS, .511 Kill Eff.)
