(KMAland) -- East Mills, Bedford, Boyer Valley, Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Lenox were among the 8-man winners in Iowa’s KMAland on Friday night.
DISTRICT 7: East Mills 52 Griswold 0
Michael Schafer threw for 173 yards, rushed for 14 and had four total touchdowns - three passing, one rushing - to lead the Wolverines (3-1, 1-0) over Griswold (0-4, 0-1).
DISTRICT 7: Bedford 60 Stanton/Essex 34
Cooper Nally led Bedford (2-2, 1-0) to a second straight win, rushing for 255 yards, throwing for 93 more and accounting for six total touchdowns (5 rushing, 1 throwing).
DISTRICT 8: Boyer Valley 34 West Harrison 14
Gavin Reineke led Boyer Valley (2-1, 1-0) with 290 yards passing and three touchdowns and scored once on the ground. The Hawkeyes dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the district.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 48 Exira/EHK 6
Skyler Schultes had three rushing touchdowns, one passing and 146 total yards (99 rushing, 47 passing) for the Wheelers (3-1, 1-0) in another dominant performance. Gavin Smith added 129 yards passing and a score of his own.
Exira/EHK (1-2, 0-1) was led by Creighton Nelson’s 114 total yards and the lone touchdown.
DISTRICT 8: CAM, Anita 56 Glidden-Ralston 14
CAM moved to a perfect 3-0 and 1-0 in district play behind Lane Spieker’s 235 yards rushing and five total touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 passing). Cade Ticknor, Ethan Arp and Nate Hensley also added one score each on the ground.
Brigham Daniel topped Glidden-Ralston (2-1, 0-1) with 113 yards passing and a touchdown.
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 49
Jeffrey Eagle had 44 carries for 313 yards and five touchdowns to send Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0, 1-0) to the win. Peyton Clipperton added a 40-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt and rushed for 131 yards and two scores.
Wyatt Pryor had seven more touchdown passes and 475 yards through the air for Woodbine (2-1, 0-1). Layne Pryor pulled in 14 catches for 272 yards and two scores.
DISTRICT 6: Lenox 58 Seymour 0
Colton Gordon rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on five carries while Drew Venteicher had 110 yards and two touchdowns on three carries for Lenox (4-0, 1-0). Isaac Grundman added a touchdown and 76 yards to go with a 39-yard punt return for a score.
Linebacker Jonathan Weaver had three solo tackles, four assists, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection and a sack - all in the first half.
View the full 8-Man scoreboard below.
District 7
East Mills 52 Griswold 0
Bedford 60 Stanton/Essex 34
District 8
Boyer Valley 34 West Harrison 14
Audubon 48 Exira/EHK 6
CAM, Anita 56 Glidden-Ralston 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 49
District 6
East Union 40 Mormon Trail 0
Lamoni 64 Murray 6
Lenox 58 Seymour 0
Southeast Warren 47 Moravia 8
District 5
AGWSR 72 Collins-Maxwell 46
Colo-Nesco 39 Twin Cedars 20
Baxter 74 Melcher-Dallas 30
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52 Meskwaki Settlement School 20
District 1
West Bend-Mallard 52 Ar-We-Va 20
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61 Kingsley-Pierson 2
Harris-Lake Park 49 River Valley 6
Newell-Fonda 56 Siouxland Christian 0 (ND)