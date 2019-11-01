(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Audubon and CAM were all KMAland winners in the Iowa 8-Man playoffs on Friday night.
Fremont-Mills 22 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Remsen, St. Mary’s 66 East Mills 28
Jeremy Koenck had 21 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hawks.
East Mills’ Michael Schafer completed 30 of 53 passes and had four touchdowns while Nic Duysen had 11 receptions for 141 yards and two scores.
Audubon 48 Harris-Lake Park 20
Kaiden Smith had five total touchdowns, including three on the ground, one with a reception and one passing. In all, he had 109 rushing yards, 75 receiving and the 21 yard touchdown pass.
Ethan Klocke finished 96 yards rushing on just three carries, including a 61-yard burst for a score. He also had a pick-six on defense to advance the Wheelers to the second round.
CAM, Anita 62 Lamoni 24
Lane Spieker had 306 total yards, including 212 rushing, and finished with six offensive touchdowns.
Joe Kauffman led the defense for the Cougars with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Patrick Savage had 89 yards rushing and 67 yards passing for Lamoni.
CLASS 8-MAN – FIRST ROUND
Turkey Valley 52 Rockford 8
HLV, Victor 28 Midland 22
Don Bosco 72 New London 12
Easton Valley 55 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6